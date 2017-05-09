Biggest crowd of year expected at Nottingham races for ladies’ day

Nottingham Racecourse is preparing to welcome its biggest crowd of the year on Saturday when thousands will descend on Colwick Park for its annual May ladies’ day.

The Genting Casino-sponsored meeting, which is always the most popular of the season at the track, also features one of Nottingham’s most prestigious and valuable races -- the Listed Kilvington Fillies’ Stakes.

Run over 6f and sponsored by EBF Stallions Weatherbys General Stud Book, the race, which attracts fillies and mares from all over Britain and Ireland, is worth £40,000 and is the highlight of what is sure to be a splendid day, not to be missed.

The premier enclosure is already a sell-out, and hospitality is fully booked too, but there are still tickets available for the grandstand enclosure.

Racegoers have every incentive to get into the spirit of the day and go along in their finery because there will also be a ‘best dressed’ competition with a chance to win some wonderful prizes.

Nottingham Racecourse’s general manager James Knox said: “Our May ladies’ day is the most popular fixture of the season and we are really looking forward to seeing some very special fashions as always.

“Ladies’ days are one of the triumphs of horse racing, combining brilliant sport with the chance to dress up and socialise with friends and have a little flutter on the horses. With the premier enclosure already a sell-out, we’re in for a great day.”

The seven-race card starts at 2.05, and the initial declarations include runners from many of the top yards in the UK

Saturday also witnesses the start of The Jockey Club’s popular Grassroots Flat Series, which is being expanded for the 2017 season. The opening qualifiers for the sprint series and the middle-distance series are run on Ladies’ Day. The finals are also held at Nottingham, on Wednesday October 4, offering a £70,000 prize pot.

The Grassroots Series aims to provide opportunities for horses operating below the highest level to compete for substantial prize money and reflects The Jockey Club’s commitment to support all levels of British Racing.