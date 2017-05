The unbeaten start to the season by leaders Papplewick and Linby was cut to ribbons by inspired Thoresby Colliery, who swept to a nine-wicket romp in The Championship of the Bassetlaw League.

Played four, won four was the record of Papplewick as they went into the fixture. But after electing to bat, they were rolled over for just 170 to tee up a cosy win for Thoresby, who duly took over at the top of the table.