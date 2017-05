Tabletopping Papplewick and Linby maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season in The Championship of the Bassetlaw League with a convincing 173-run victory over mid-table Anston.

So fluently did Papplewick bat that they could afford the luxury of declaring on 256-4 after strong performances from Alex Lloyd (71), Sam Ogrizovic (59) and James Taylor (45no). Openers Lloyd and skipper Ogrizovic put on 150 for the first wicket.