BASSETLAW LEAGUE: Papplewick are the early trailblazers

Determined to win promotion after two seasons as runners-up, Papplewick and Linby are the early-season trailblazers at the top of The Championship in the Bassetlaw League.

Papplewick are the only side to have won all of their opening three matches and confirmed their red-hot form by sweeping aside Notts and Arnold Amateurs by nine wickets on Saturday.

Fine bowling by Charlie Blatherwick (5-28) and Gareth Blinkhorn (3-35) restricted Amateurs to a conservative score of 145, in which Ben Scott (38) and Craig Harrison (36) were the only batsmen to find form. Papplewick then sauntered to their target inside 28 overs thanks to openers Alex Lloyd (68no) and Shaun Levy (58), who put on 112.

Six points behind Papplewick in the table are Thoresby Colliery after a winning draw at Glapwell Colliery. They totalled 224-7, with Muhammad Yasar firing an unbeaten 82 and Mitchell English 50, before 85 from Luke Smith held up their bowlers’ victory charge as the hosts finished on 211-9.

Clipstone Welfare might emerge as serious title contenders after beating Ordsall Bridon by 38 runs for their second win of the campaign. A moderate total of 190-9, in which skipper Lee Wilson made 48 and Louis Sprigg 38, was good enough as Ian Woodall took 5-60 and Wilson 3-15 to shoot the visitors out for 152.

The highest-scoring fixture saw a total of 247-7 from Edwinstowe prove inadequate to stave off a seven-wicket defeat at home to Blidworth Colliery Welfare, who replied with 250-3. For Edwinstowe, Connor Price made 74, Adam Dutton 65 and Pascal Broadley 62no, but they were upstaged by Blidworth duo Ruve Louw (114) and Tom Ramage (72), who shared 158 for the second wicket. The top flight’s remaining game saw North Wheatley with Leverton (252-9) post a winning draw at Anston (187-5).