Alex Hales: ‘Lords knock might not have been my number one innings’

Alex Hales hit the highest ever one-day innings at Lord’s to propel Notts Outlaws to cup final victory – then, remarkably, doubted if it was his best knock in limited overs cricket!

The inspired opener powered a brilliant 187 not out from 167 balls – including 20 fours and four sixes – as the Nottinghamshire won the Royal London One-Day Cup in sensational style with a four-wicket victory over Surrey.

He shared a 137-run stand with skipper Chris Read, who hit 58 in his last Lord’s final before retirement, as the Outlaws recovered from 150-5.

Hales’ contribution beat the previous highest innings at the Home of Cricket set by Australia’s Aaron Finch, scored for the MCC against the Rest of the World in 2014.

But a modest Hales said of his mammoth effort: “It’s definitely up there, maybe not number one, I don’t know, but in terms of what it means to the club and the occasion, it probably does rank it close to the top.

“We had our backs against the wall quite a few times throughout the game and we knew we had to build a partnership and that’s exactly what Ready and I did.

On beating Finch’s record score he said, still wearing his pads and ‘lucky armguard: “I didn’t even know about that.

“That’s even more special. To set records at the Home of Cricket, which is probably the most special ground in the world, that’s a great feeling.

“I’ve not always batted that well at Lord’s, but I got there eventually! I’ve had a few tough times here, but obviously some great memories as well, particularly now.

Captain Read, who will step down as skipper at the end of the season, will actually play again at Lord’s next week for the MCC against Afghanistan.

But he said the win over the Brown Caps had really capped off his competitive List A career in the best possible way.

“It’s absolutely brilliant, isn’t it?” he said. “I came here in 2013 for the YB40 final (when Notts beat Glamorgan) and I was blown away by what a day it was. So I know It’s an emotional day because of everything that’s going on, it’s a big moment.

“The fans make it, when you hear the chanting. We get very well supported at Trent Bridge and it’s a great plce to play with the good crowds we get.

“But when they make the effort to come down to London and have a day out and you hear them shouting and singing all day, that’s what brings it home that you’re involved in something special.

“I’d rank that number one in the one-day knocks I’ve seen played for Notts, pure and simple, apart from the one he belted straight at cover early on! It was a pleasure to be at the end for a decent chunk of it.”