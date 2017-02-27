Worrall ‘proud’ to sign new Forest contract

Centre-half Joe Worrall says he’s proud to put pen to paper on a contract extension to stay with Nottingham Forest until 2020.

Eastwood-born Worrall, who honed his football skills with Hucknall Sports, progressed through the Reds academy before breaking into the first team earlier this season.

The 20-year-old made his full Forest debut against Reading on October 29 and has gone on to make ten appearances for the club during the 2016/17 Championship campaign.

Worrall has captained under-18s and under-23s sides and has been touted on social media by many supporters who have seen him in action this season to one day skipper the first team.

“It has been a long time coming but to get it over the line is a very proud day for me,” Worrall told BBC Radio Nottingham. “Signing a new contract is very good and I am very happy to sign with Nottingham Forest.”

Worrall made his professional debut on January 9, 2016 against Everton in the FA Cup for Dagenham and Redbridge while out on loan from the Reds.

The loan spell gave Worrall a taste of senior football as he made 14 appearances for the Daggers in League Two last season, scoring once in a 2-2 draw with Newport County.

The news has been well-received from Forest fans on Twitter.

Andrew Cove ‏@TheGrandMadness said: “@NFFC @JoeWorrall5 congrats Joe. Future captain. Remember chatting with you once in TBI before a midweek game. Top man. Head screwed on :)”

Martin Fretwell ‏@FretwellMartin said: “@NFFC @JoeWorrall5 fully deserved Joe.”

Lewis Thorpe ‏@LewisThorpe2 said: “@NFFC @JoeWorrall5 congrats Joe, great future ahead.”

Andy Johnson ‏@AndyJohnson9511 said: “@NFFC @JoeWorrall5 congratulations, CB for us for years to come.”