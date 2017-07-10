Wembley dreams begin as cup draws are made

Local clubs about to set out on the Wembley trail will now know their first opponents as draws were made for the Emirates FA Cup, Buildbase FA Trophy and Buildbase FA Vase opening rounds this week.

In the Emirates FA Cup Extra-Preliminary Round on Saturday 5th August, Kimberley MW start their cup trail at home to Blaby & Whetstone Athletic, the winners away to the triumphant side from the Rainworth MW v Shepshed Dynamo tie in the Preliminary Round.

South Normanton Athletic are at Birstall United in the EPR with the winners then at home to last season’s beaten finalists Cleethorpes Town.

AFC Mansfield take on visitors Hall Road Rangers with a trip to Retford United v Quorn for the victors.

Staveley MW have been drawn at home to Loughborough University, the winners then at home to Basford United.

Clipstone take on West Bridgford at home with a tie at Bottesford or Long Eaton United at stake.

Heanor Town kick off their cup campaign at home to Aylestone Park and the winners will be away to either Worksop Town v Hinckley AFC.

New Mills must win at Congleton Town if they are to book another away tie in the Preliminary Round at Hyde United.

Also in the Preliminary Round, Belper Town travel to fellow Evo-Stik Northern Premier Division One South side Lincoln United.

A total of 737 clubs have entered the 2017/18 competition, with 370 of those starting their campaign on the weekend 5th/6th August when 185 Extra Preliminary Round ties will be played.

That is the first of six qualifying rounds before the First Round Proper on 4th November.

All Extra Preliminary Round winners will receive £1,500 in prize money.

The FA Buildbase Trophy, the premier competition for clubs from Steps 1-4 of the National League System has attracted 276 entrants from across the country for 2017/18.

The Preliminary Round of 128 clubs takes place on Saturday, 8th October.

Winners receive £3,000 and a place in the First Qualifying round on Saturday, 28th October when prize money goes up to £3,250.

In the Preliminary Round Belper Town have been paired at home to Alvechurch, the winners off to Cambridge City in the First Qualifying Round which will also see Buxton at home to Cleethorpes Town or Hyde United.

Glossop North End or Tadcaster Albion away is the task facing Matlock Town in their First Qualifying Round game.

The Buildbase FA Vase for clubs from steps 5 to 7 kicks off with the First Qualifying Round on Saturday, 9th September.

The draw has also been made for the Second Qualifying Round on Saturday, 23rd September.

With Ilkeston FC now defunct, Clipstone were handed a walkover into the Second Qualifying Round and a tie away to Barton Town Old Boys.

New Mills will travel to Alsager Town with a home tie with Nostell MW awaiting the winners.

Kimberley MW host Barrow Town, the winners then away at Radford.

South Normanton Town will first face Melton Town and would then be home again if successful against FC Bolsover.

Belper United start with a trip to Radcliffe Olympic, the winners away to Leicester Nirvana or Graham Street Prims while Worksop Town start out at home to Aylestone Park when a win would see them at home again to Kirby Muxloe or Anstey Nomads.

Shirebrook Town open their Vase trail at Grimsby Borough, the winners at home to the victors from Long Eaton United v Rainworth MW.

Hucknall Town host Clay Cross Town with Eastwood Community the visitors in the next round for the winners.

Heanor Town are at home to Holbrook Sports and remain at home to Quorn or Oadby Town if they can prevail.

South Normanton Athletic start out at Birstall United, also their opening FA Cup opponents, with a game at Boston Town the prize.

Blaby & Whetstone Athletic take on visiting Blidworth Welfare, a home tie with Bottesford Town or West Bridgford the prize.

Other second round local ties see Retford United v Pinxton, Westella & Willerby or Arnold Town v Ollerton Town, Friar Lane or Lutterworth Town v Teversal, Loughborough University v Staveley MW or Winterton Rangers and Sandiacre Town v Sherwood Colliery.

South Shields won last year’s Vase with a 4-0 win over Cleethorpes Town in the final.

A total of 440 teams have been entered into the First Qualifying Round draw, with winners earning £550 and losers £175.