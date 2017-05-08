VOTE: Eight injury time goals that helped Nottingham Forest avoid Championship trap door

With Forest scraping Championship safety on goal difference on the last day of the season, we take a look back at those games during 2016/17 when the Reds have left it late to find the net.

There are some that immediately come to mind - Dani Pinillos v Derby, Ben Brereton v Villa - but how important were some of the others, including a close range tap in from Damien Perquis against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park from October? Rank them below using the up and down arrows on the left of the video highlights.