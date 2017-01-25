RUMOURS: Pep wants a new deal, Man Utd want bigger stadium, Reds after Carvalho

Today’s football rumours include Pep Guardiola, Old Trafford and a £26m rated defensive midfielder.

Manchester City manager Guardiola is said, by The Sun, to want a new five-year deal.

Across the city, Manchester United are considering expanding Old Trafford so they can fit 88,000 fans into the ground - according to the Daily Mail.

In other United news, the Daily Express say that Anthony Martial will not be allowed to join another club on loan in January.

A Bola, a Portugese outlet, suggest that Liverpool are in talks over Sporting Lisbon’s 24-year-old defensive midfielder William Carvalho, valued at £26m.

The Mail report that West Ham don’t plan to take Dimitri Payet on their February trip to Dubai.

And ESPN believe that Charlie Adam is a target for Turkish club Fenerbahce.