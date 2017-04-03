Search

RUMOUR MILL: Real Madrid determined to sign De Gea and Hazard | Guardiola full of praise for City target Sanchez | Bournemouth want to make Wilshire deal permanent | Allardyce warns Tottenham Zaha won’t be sold on the cheap | Obiang close to new West Ham deal

David de Gea

David de Gea

0
Have your say

David De Gea is back in the football gossip, yet again.

The goalkeeper’s long-running link with Real Madrid is cause for speculation once more.