RUMOUR MILL: Newcastle in line for takeover approach, while Koeman eyes Carroll to save his Everton job

Newcastle United could be in line for a takeover approach from a Dubai-based equity firm, according to today’s football rumour-mill.
The grapevine also focuses on two managers whose jobs are under threat. Slaven Bilic is said to have bought himself more time at West Ham, but Ronald Koeman’s position at Everton is hanging by a thread and he is considering a bid for Andy Carroll to finally replace Romelu Lukaku.
