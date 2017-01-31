RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea given high price tag for Celtic star Moussa Dembele

Chelsea have been told by Scottish champions Celtic they aren’t prepared to sell striker Moussa Dembele for anything less than £40million. The Blues are also trying to capture Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac. (Sky Sports)

West Brom are lining up a £10million bid for Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez. (Express)

Crystal Palace have stepped up their pursuit of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho. (Daily Mail)

Watford have accepted a £20million bid from Chinese side Changchan Yatui for Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo. (The Sun).

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has told the board to stump up the £15million asking price that Crystal Palace are demanding to take winger Andros Townsend back to the north east. He was sold to Palace for £13million in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Hull look set to land Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan until the end of the season. (Hull Daily Mail)

Everton will continue their pursuit of defender Michael Keane of Burnley but aren’t interested in selling Phil Jagielka in this window. (Lancashire Telegraph and Mirror)

Tottenham and Everton are battling it out for the signature of Feyenoord’s 18-year-old midfielder Ozancan Kokcu (The Times).

Charlton are hopeful of bringing in Arsenal striker Stephy Mavididi in on loan. (London Evening Standard)

West Ham threatened to scupper Dimitir Payet’s £25million move to Marseille unless he returned his £500,000 salary for January. (London Evening Standard)