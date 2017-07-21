Retro: Mansfield Town v Nottingham Forest, July 2002

Championship neighbours Nottingham Forest return to the One Call Stadium this Saturday for their first pre-season friendly there in four years.

Here is some action from their July 2002 friendly when a Stags side including the likes of Liam Lawrence (pictured), Craig Disley and Leroy Williamson, were well beaten as three first goals by Jack Lester and David Johnson (2) saw the Reds comfortably home.

A crowd of 3,831 saw Mansfield line up Pilkington, Gadsby, Moore, Reddington (Dion Scott), Jervis, Lawrence, Disley, Williamson (captain), Cordon (Hugh Murray), White (Beardsley), Bradley (Sellars). Subs not used: Bingham, Jamie Clarke, Danny Holyoak.

Forest’s last friendly in Mansfield in 2013 saw them win 1-0 with a goal after just 50 seconds when Alan Marriott allowed a long range Radi Majewski shot to pass through his arms.

Fans will also remember July 2006 when a violent thunder storm passed directly above the ground fork with lighting flying overhead.

Stags were ahead through Richie Barker’s close-range header in first half injury when the referee took the teams off for their own safety after 72 minutes and eventually abandoned the match.

The two clubs have never crossed swords in the Football League but have met three times in cup affairs.

Back in 1952/53 Forest won an FA Cup tie at Field Mill by the only goal of the game though the game drew a crowd of 24,467 which is the club’s record attendance.

Their only other clashes were a two-legged League Cup affair in 1999/2000 which saw Forest win the home leg 3-0 before Stags won 1-0 in the return.