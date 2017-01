Retford United U16’s started 2017 as they ended 2016 with another win and another three points in the bag after beating Adwick Park Rangers U16.

Two first half goals from Voase and Langmaid meant they just edged it at 2-1 at the breal.

It was end to end for much of the second half as Adwick levelled.

It looked like it was going to end all square until Bennett scored the winner with a top left corner screamer.