Retford United ladies moved to the top of the table after beating Mansfield 3-0 away.

Two goals from Ellis and one from Snowden did the damage as the side bounced back from a disappointing 4-3 defeat last week to nearest rivals Keyworth The Retford squad was: Tong, Graham, Baker, Johnson, Wilson, Baines, Bennett, Miller, White,Tindall De Carolis, Cicchirillo, Clayton, Neale, Ellis and Snowden. The ladies are away next week to Sherwood Ladies in the League Cup.