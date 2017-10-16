Parfitt’s strike is enough for Bolsover to beat Retford

A solitary goal by Josh Parfitt was enough to earn FC Bolsover three points against struggling Retford United in the First Division of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League.

In front of a crowd of 91 at Langwith Road, Parfitt struck in the 39th minute to give Bolsover a 1-0 victory and lift them into 16th in the 22-team table. It was their third win from seven matches at home in their maiden season in the league, and their fourth from 14 matches in total.

For Retford, it was their tenth defeat in 15 outings and they have only 11 points to their name. They have yet to win on their travels this term and sit third from bottom in the table.

Bolsover were due to entertain Knaresborough Town in the First Round of the league cup last night (Wednesday) before another home game this coming Saturday, against Peterborough raiders Deeping Rangers in the Buildbase FA Vase.