Notts County boss Nolan says more to come

Notts County returned to winning ways and to the summit of the Sky Bet League Two table after a 2-1 win against Barnet on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Shaun Brisley and Ryan Yates either side of half-time put County in a commanding position.

Simeon Akinola reduced the deficit, however, with his goal making it a nervy final 10 minutes for Kevin Nolan’s side.

Speaking after the game, manager Kevin Nolan said that the best was yet to come from the Magpies.

“You have to ride your luck a bit,” said Nolan. “We dealt with Barnet well today but as a team we have a lot more to come.”

Nolan made two changes from the home draw against Forest Green last week with Lewis Alessandra and Shola Ameobi coming in for Terry Hawkridge and Jonathan Forte.

After 15 minutes, one of Nolan’s changes found themselves involved in creating the opening goal.

A corner from Rob Milsom was whipped to the far post for Ameobi, whose goalbound header was forced over the line by defender Shaun Brisley for his first goal of the season.

Despite having the majority of the possession, Barnet found it hard to create any clear-cut chances in the first half.

Former Notts man Jamal Campbell-Ryce saw his deflected effort expertly saved by keeper Adam Collin.

County’s lead was doubled seven minutes after half-time, Matt Tootle’s whipped cross was glanced in by Ryan Yates, the midfielder also netting his first goal of the season.

Shortly after, goalkeeper Collin was replaced by Ross Fitzsimmons as the keeper felt the effects of an earlier challenge in the first half.

Nolan’s side pressed for a third, Lewis Alessandra’s shot fell kindly to top scorer Jorge Grant but, his effort sailed over from six yards out.

Notts thought they had scored again when Jon Stead smashed the ball home from the back post, only for his effort to be adjudged offside.

Barnet’s pressure was soon rewarded as substitute Akinola neatly tucking away his second goal of the season from the edge of the area.

The goal seemed to inspire the Bees, who, with seven minutes of added time, felt they could grab a late point.

Despite this, Nolan’s Notts were able to hold out for all three points and maintain their remarkable home record.

Notts will look to maintain their top spot position on Tuesday at Crewe.