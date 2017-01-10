Search

NOTTINGHAM FOREST BLOG: choice of next manager could make or break the club

Forest blogger Steve Corry despairs over the "awful mess" at the City Ground.

Forest blogger Steve Corry despairs over the "awful mess" at the City Ground.

0
Have your say

The most important signing a football chairman will ever make must be his side’s manager, which will be priority number one for John Jay Moores if he ever takes over at Nottingham Forest.

Component:1.8327354.1484068472, , ,$mergedBody