Hindley targets top six and asks fans for trust and patience as he starts ‘dream job’

New Worksop Town manager Ryan Hindley has asked supporters for patience and trust as he returns to the club where his non-league career began.

Former Hallam gaffer Hindley was confirmed as the Tigers boss today, alongside a new-look management team that includes the player-caretaker manager who led the team after Mark Shaw’s departure in February.

Jon Kennedy will remain at Sandy Lane as one of Hindley’s assistant managers.

The other number two, Steven Whitehead, also makes the move to Worksop from Hallam.

Hindley, 34, impressed the club’s decision makers to get the nod over other candidates, some of whom had Evo-Stik Northern Premier League management experience according to Guardian sources.

A club spokesperson said: “After a very thorough process and some very credible applicants, the club couldn’t look past Hindley’s passion and desire for Worksop Town.

“He leaves Hallam FC after three years at the helm, guiding them to the play-off semi finals last season.”

The new man in charge says he’s raring to go.

“It’s emotional, it’s exciting, it’s everything I’ve worked towards as a manager and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

“I’m over the moon because it’s a dream job for me.”

Hindley is convinced he knows what supporters will want from his Tigers side and has already set his sights on the NCEL Premier top six.

“Having been a player here I know what the fans look for, I want to get them on the edge of their seats and play attacking football, we will be hardworking and difficult to beat. The fans demand we get the ball forward, score goals and entertain,” he said.

“I want to target a top six finish.

“First and foremost, it’s about getting the right calibre of players together because this club isn’t just any old club, this is the club to be at, we can attract an incredible fan base and with an outstanding surface to play on it’s very exciting for me.

“All I can ask is patience, we are heading into the process a little late but we will back in training on 24th June, there’ll be no excuses from me, I want them to be able to believe in me and trust me and I will give them everything back.”