Worksop Town got the bragging rights in the Bassetlaw derby over Retford United with a 2-0 win at Cannon Park.

A double from Kyle Jordan, one in each half, gave Tigers all three points in the NCEL Premier Division match.

Jordan goal put Worksop ahead at the break after he sprung the offside trap and calmly rolled the ball past the advancing keeper.

He then doubled his and the visiting side’s tally five minutes from time from the penalty spot to seal the win.