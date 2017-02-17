FA CUP PREVIEW: Lincoln, Huddersfield, Millwall, Oxford, Wolves, Fulham and Blackburn all tipped to upset the odds - and what about Sutton?

The FA Cup returns this weekend, with 16 teams looking to book a quarter-final place.

An interesting last 16 draw meant there are no all-Premier League or all Championship ties, certainly appealing to an exciting weekend.

Does this pave the way for the elite sides to book a guaranteed place in the next round, or will we see some more magical FA Cup moments and surprising exits?

Lincoln City travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley looking to pick up another scalp in an already fantastic run.

Having already knocked out Championship promotion chasers Brighton and Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich, Lincoln face a Burnley side with the third best home record in the Premier League this campaign.

Having sold leading goal scorer Theo Robinson to Southend in the transfer window, it may be wise to look elsewhere for an upset, but Lincoln have already showed they have the quality to cause Burnley problems.

The second non-league side to represent the National League is Sutton United, who face a mouth-watering tie against Arsenal on Monday evening.

A brilliant reply win at AFC Wimbledon in round three backed up by a superb win against Garry Monk’s Leeds United side has given them a once in a lifetime opportunity that their fans will never forget.

Despite being huge outsiders, the Sutton players will relish the chance to play their heroes. Will Arsenal be ready for a party atmospheric Monday night at Sutton?

One place where a shock may be on the cards is at the John Smith’s stadium where Huddersfield face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

David Wagner has done a fantastic job and lifted the Terriers to third in the Championship, can the passionate man with passionate players and fans get his team past the Manchester giants who may be looking at catching Chelsea at the top of the Prem?

Elsewhere, strugglers Leicester City face a tricky trip to Millwall, who have already knocked Watford and Bournemouth and will fancy their chances against the champions.

Fellow strugglers Middlesbrough host Oxford United, who beat Championship leaders Newcastle 3-0 in the previous round will go out with a nothing to lose attitude at the Riverside.

Wolves host Chelsea, Fulham host Tottenham and Blackburn host Manchester United and will all fancy their chances of an upset in an entertaining FA cup fixture list.