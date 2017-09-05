England U19’s pay the price of slow start in friendly defeat to Germany

European Champions England U19’s paid the price for a terrible start after they were beaten 3-1 by Germany at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium.

Bayern Munich’s Adrian Fein gave the impressive visitors a dream start after just 62 seconds, before Schalke’s Benjamin Goller doubled their lead on four minutes.

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson pulled a goal back on 11 minutes with England’s first shot of the game.

But Paul Simpson’s men were unable to build on that as they struggled to get into their creative stride throughout the first half.

It wasn’t much better after the break as England turned in a uncharacteristically flat 45 minutes against a well-drilled German side displaying all the top trademarks of their senior side.

And Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havert capped a man-of-the-match performance when he curled a shot beautifully past Ryan Schofield in the 11th minute of stoppage time,

The last 15 minutes of the match was hit by lighting trouble after a floodlight at the Quarry Lane end went out three times.

Germany hit the front when Fein beat Ryan Schofield with a low finish after England failed to clear their lines.

And it got much worse two minutes later when Goller hammered home after some slick close-range passing ripped England open.

It was very nearly three when Kai Havertz tried to lob Schofield from long range soon after.

Edward Francis then blocked well in quick succession as England continued to stand off the rampant Germans on the edge of their box.

Nelson reduced the deficit with a cool finish after Ben Brereton’s pass split the centre-backs apart.

The home side had a major let off when Goller smacked the outside of the near post after a great one two with Havertz on 20 minutes.

Brereton headed wide at the far post before Man City’s Francis came close to levelling the game with a 29th minute free-kick.

Jan-Cristoph Bartels turned a Flynn Downes shot away for a corner on 39 minutes as Paul Simpson’s side ended the half strongly.

Brereton had a powerful shot beaten away minutes into the second after Nelson’s super run from deep inside his own half created an opening.

Schofield beat away a powerful Alfons Amade shot with a great reaction save.

Fein nearly double the German advantage on the hour mark when his deflected shot went inches wide.

The match was briefly held up on 67 minutes after a floodlight went out at the Quarry Lane end of the ground as England prepared to take a corner.

Bartels beat away a fierce inswinging free-kick from Mason Mount , before Elliot Embeton shot tamely at the goalkeeper in injury time.

And Germany then safely came through 11 minutes of stoppage time to seal a deserved win.

England: Schofield, Sterling, Tymon, McGuane (Willcock 70), Francis (Tanganga 60), Brown, Leko (Nketiah 70), Downes (Uwakwe 60), Brereton (Hirst 60), Mount, Nelson (Embleton 90+2).

Subs not used:Turner, Kemp, James, Bennetts, Balcombe.

Germany: Bartels (Thiede 45), Amade,GL. Itter, Baack, Baak, Kubler (Maina 80), Maier, Havertz, Goller (Otto 74), Fein, Wintzheimer (Dardai 90+6),

Subs not used: Akkaynak, Grill, Beste, Kilian, Tillman, Schreck, D. Itter.

Man of match: Kai Havertz.

Attendance: 3,566.