Basford sign ex-Nottingham Forest defender from Worksop

Kieran Fenton’s stay at Worksop Town has come to and end after it was confirmed the former Nottingham Forest man had joined Basford United.

The 22-year-old defender, who joined Tigers in March of last year, completed his move to the Evo-Stik First Division South side on Tuesday evening.

Fenton was propelled straight into the action as he made his debut for Basford in Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss to Chasetown.

He posted on Twitter: “Thank you @worksoptownfc it’s easy to fall out with the game. The fans, the staff and the players put me back on with football.”

Worksop Town posted: “Everyone at the club would like to wish @KieranJayFenton all the best at his new club and for the future...a top top lad..good luck Fents.”