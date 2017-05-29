Your pig-ugly pugs and grotesque guinea pigs could be TV stars

Do you have a pet that’s, well, not the prettiest? Have you got a cock-eyed cat or a hideous hamster? Is your pooch unlikely to pick up a prize at Crufts?

Well, your unappealing animal, despite having a face for radio, could soon be a TV star, thanks to a brand new, prime-time entertainment documentary being produced for ITV.

Spun Gold TV – one of the UK’s top BAFTA Award-winning TV companies - say that their new show will be a “fun loving” and “warm-hearted” look at how the world’s pet owners love their animals no matter what they look like.

Caroline Quentin, of Men Behaving Badly, Jonathan Creek fame, will be touring Britain to find the nation’s most ‘fugly’ fabulously ugly pets and celebrate how unconventional looking pets bring joy and personality to families across Britain.

Spun Gold TV, who also produce shows for BBC, ITV, C4, SKY and Channel Five, can be contacted via pets@spungoldtv.com or their website, www.spungoldtv.com.