Young artists can get creative and colour a coach

A Midlands artist is encouraging Bassetlaw children to get colourful and creative in a landmark drawing competition which gives them the chance to see their design on the side of a coach.

Paul Parkin was speaking at the launch of the Colour the Coach competition in Worksop on behalf of National Express.

The contest is for children aged five to 15 who are asked to draw their favourite local landmark and the winning design – as chosen by Paul – will be turned into a special one-off livery to go on the side of a National Express coach.

The winner will also get a £50 cheque as prize money.

Paul said: “I’m calling on all kids to enter the competition.

“As well as showing what the landmark is, I’d like the drawing to show off the young artist’s creative flair and talent.”

Entries must be landscape designs on A4 paper with the artist’s name, address, age, phone number and email address, written on the back.

They should be sent to National Express Coach Art Competition, National Express House, Mill Lane, Birmingham, B5 6DD.

Closing date for entries is July 28

For more information www.nationalexpress.com or call 0871 7818181