You are invited to have your say on mental health crisis services in Lincolnshire

A review of mental health crisis services in Lincolnshire is being carried out and needs the help of anyone who has used these services, or know someone who has.

A group chat is being held to find out what people think of mental health crisis services either their own experience as a patient or carer, or those of friends or family of any age, including children. The event is taking place at Tuesday, November 21, at 10am at Trinity House in Trinity Street, Gainsborough

Executive Councillor for adult care and health at Lincs County Council, Coun Patricia Bradwell, said: “We want to know what support people need when they are experiencing mental health crisis. By finding out what services they’ve found most helpful, we can make sure any future services are accessible to everyone in Lincolnshire.

“It’s also really important we listen to people who have used these services so we can ensure any improvements are made where they are most needed.If you can’t attend one of our sessions, please tell us what you think through our online survey.”

To book a place at the workshop email simon.morrell@lincolnshire.gov.uk or call 01522 554273.