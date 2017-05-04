YOBS ON RUN: Police say anti-social behaviour reports fall BY HALF in Worksop thanks to crackdown

Police say they have slashed reports of anti-social behaviour in Worksop town centre by half after enforcing new measures to keep yobs off the streets.

Officers launched a crack down following reports from residents fed up with thugs congregating, drinking and under the effects of drugs such as Spice – predominantly in the Watson Road area and close to The Canch park.

Nottinghamshire Police say “Operation Yarley” is proving a success ,thanks to increased patrols and new tactics such as direction to leave notices, which ban individuals from the town centre for a period of up to 48 hours.

Julie Armstrong, beat manager for Worksop South and leading Operation Yarley, said: “On a daily basis there are four PCSOs and one officer allocated to the operation conducting “hot spot” patrols which focus on locations within the town where anti-social behaviour and crime is highly concentrated.

“Police also have also utilised powers to issue notices for individuals to disperse from an area and not to return within 48 hours. To date, 18 direction to leave notices have been issued and three people dealt with for failing to comply with these notices.

“Three people have also been dealt with for breaches of criminal behaviour orders discovered during high visibility patrols.”

But some residents say the problem is far from over.

Nigel Preston said: “I went to Asda, on Watson Road, recently and there were around 10 yobs stood outside. Move them from one place and they’ll just go to another.”

Louise Hall said: “I was walking through the garden of the Canch with my dog and one-year-old child. There was a man so out of it I couldn’t get him up so phoned 999 to help. I’m sick of see people passed out and congregating around Asda and The Canch. I feel sorry for children who have to see it.”

Liam Hicken reminded other residents that “Rome wasn’t built in a day”. He said: “The public can’t expect the issue to be solved across Worksop in a few weeks. These things take time.”