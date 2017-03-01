Xbox games thief was homeless in Retford

A young man stole Xbox games from Asda in Retford to buy food when he was homeless, a court heard.

Jake Slack was caught stealing £118 of the games from Asda, between November 9 and 10, last year.

Slack, 21, of Greenfield Avenue, Hodthorpe, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He told magistrates: “I had no income and was of no fixed abode. I was taking them to buy food. I am sorry. I was being lazy.”

He said he now had full time work and was living back with his parents.

He was given a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay compensation to the store with £40 costs.