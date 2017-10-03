World’s best-selling home computer gets a reboot

Computer geeks and nostalgia freaks alike will be rejoicing at the news that the world’s best-selling home computer - the Commodore C64 - is set to relaunch.

A mini version of the best-selling 80s home PC will soon be available for retro gaming fans and tech fans of a ‘certain age’, as THEC64® Mini - a fully licensed reimagining of the 80’s bestselling home computer - joins the Nintendo Classic Mini SNES on sale once again.

Developed by Retro Games Ltd, and distributed by Koch Media, the device will come with a joystick and 64 fully licensed classic games.

Half the size of the original, it will connect directly to any modern TV and come with a classic joystick, that plugs into one of the two USB ports available, allowing you to play the built-in games.

It will also be possible to plug in a standard USB PC keyboard and use as a classic C64 to type in old BASIC computer listings or program new games.

Launched in 1982, the C64 home computer went on to dominate the home computer scene throughout the 1980s. Millions of units were sold across the world and have a special place in the hearts of its former owners.

35 years on, it will include games from original legendary developers such as Epyx, Gremlin Graphics, Hewson and The Bitmap Brothers; and boasting titles such as California Games, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, Paradroid and Impossible Mission.

“We are delighted to be able to bring back some of the most loved retro games ever, on one of the most successful formats of all time”, said Paul Andrews, Retro Games’ Managing Director.

The only disappointment for avid retro gamers may be that they will have to wait until after Christmas to get their hands on one. THEC64® Mini will hit the shops in early 2018 with a suggested retail price of £69.99/$69.99/€79.99.

More information can be found at www.thec64.com.