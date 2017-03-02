Worksop woman inspired by ‘superhero’ daughter set to run marathon dressed as batman for charity

A runner from Carlton-in-Lindrick is set to tackle the London Marathon dressed as Batman after being inspired by a real life superhero – her daughter.

Sarah Bell will don the iconic costume in honour of her four-year-old daughter, Emily, who suffers from tuberous sclerosis complex.

Emily loves dressing up as her favourite superheroes, in particular Batman, so Sarah thought the feat would be a great way to pay tribute to her courage battling the condition and raise some funds for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association along the way.

As part of her training, Sarah ran around Worksop town centre dressed as an elf, accompanied by Brodie, her faithful border collie.

She said: “I did get a few funny looks. I’m sure a lot of people thought I was insane, but it wasn’t long before I was getting pips from passing cars and I get lots of cheers from my fellow park run runners when I train in costume too.’

Sarah, who works as a childminder and is married to Andrew, a police officer, is now planning to run the Retford Half Marathon on Sunday, March 12, in her customised Batman costume, joined by her friends Brett Shelton and Bethany Hardy.

She said: “Local firm HP Print heard what I was doing and so offered to help.

“So now I have the TSC logo on my Batman costume, which is great, because it all helps to raise awareness of this condition.”

TSC is a genetic condition which can lead to growths in various organs of the body, but those most commonly affected are the brain, eyes, heart, kidney, skin and lungs.

Thanks to research findings and with improved medical care, people with TSC can expect to live healthier lives with a normal life expectancy in most cases.

Emma Damian-Grint, TSA head of fundraising and communications, said: “We are grateful to Sarah and everyone supporting her to run in this year’s London Marathon, which will help raise much-needed funds for people with TSC.

“I hope that as many people as possible will support her efforts by donating to her Just Giving page and cheering her along on the day.”

There will also be a children’s superhero charity fun run at Langold Lake on Sunday, April 9, from 2pm.

More details on the fun run are available here: https://www.facebook.com/events/497104120678580/?ti=cl

Donate to the cause at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-CherryTree