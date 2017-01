Worksop-based retail chain Wilko has been fined £2.2m after an accident left a worker in a wheelchair.

The company admitted liability after staff member Corisande Collins was involved in an accident at their store in Leicester.

The 23-year-old now has to use a wheelchair after a metal cage filled with paint fell on her and she suffered a spinal fracture.

Prosecutors during a hearing at Leicester Crown Court last month said there was “inadequate training for employees” at the store.