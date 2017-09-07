Worksop Town auctioning Kenny Clark’s signed boots to help local woman with Motor Nuerone Disease

Worksop Town FC is auctioning off two pairs of boots belonging to their most legendary player in aid of a young woman suffering from motor neurone disease.

It is hoped the signed boots, belonging to former player “King” Kenny Clark, will raise thousands in funds for 29-year-old Gemma Middleton.

The signed boots up for grabs.

Despite receiving her shocking diagnosis in June 2016, Gemma has gone on to raise thousands for charity herself .

She was also chosen to raise awareness of the condition by becoming the face of national MND campaign, My Eyes Say.

Worksop Town players were inspired by Gemma’s remarkable story and wanted to give something back.

Jake Brown, marketing and media manager at Worksop Town, said: “One of our players, Dave Cutts, ran a triathlon for Gemma and raised £3,200.

“Dave told other players about Gemma and we knew we had to do whatever we could to help her.

“Kenny donated a pair of his boots which will be signed by him.

“We’re hoping to raise as much as possible, so Gemma can live just a little more freely.

“It’s horrible to see someone so young be diagnosed with MND.

“We thought it would be a nice gesture from us.”

Make a bid for the boots by contacting Jake via email at jakeybrown01@hotmail.com or enquiring on a match day.

The auction will culminate on September 23 or 30, depending on how the dates of the matches fall.

Motor neurone disease is a condition that progressively damages parts of the nervous system, leading to muscle weakness and often visible wasting.

The condition is incredibly rare, affecting about two in every 100,000 people in the UK each year.

Read more about Gemma’s story at mndeyes.mndassociation.org