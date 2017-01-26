Worksop team from The Nottingham raises £200 for hospice

A sponsored walk around Clumber Park and two raffles contributed to The Nottingham’s Worksop team handing over a cheque for £200 to Bassetlaw Hospice.

And the support doesn’t stop there, as very soon members of the branch team will soon be spending time volunteering in the hospice’s charity shop in Worksop.

Customer adviser Joe Drabble said: “Bassetlaw Hospice is a wonderful place.

“We are delighted to have been able to present them with the cheque and are going to build on that support by giving time and energy to help in their shop, something we are very proud to be doing.”