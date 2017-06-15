Worksop Rotarians in the swing for golf day joy

Worksop Rotary Club members were on top form on the golf course as they won the annual Rotary District golf day at College Pines.

Eight teams competed in the event which has taken place since 1931.

The Worksop team was awarded the Eric Potter Trophy as champions it and will stay with the club for the next 12 months

Worksop’s winning team was John Dean, Peter Husslebee. Phillip Smith and Ken Thompson.

The president’s lunch at the Olde Bell in Barnby Moor marked retiring president Frank Able’s two years in office.

Twenty members and friends enjoyed good food and conversation.

Last month saw memnbers embark on an ‘away day’ with a fund raising meal at Thai Cassia restaurant in Worksop.

Fifty members and guests enjoyed a memorable meal and a free raffle with some sought-after prizes.

Worksop Rotary has many interesting events and speakers arranged for the coming year.

They meet every Tuesday evening at the Lion Hotel in Worksop at 6.45pm and new members are always welcome.

Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WorksopRotary