Worksop rock band The Lost Days sign record deal

The future is looking bright for The Lost Days after the Worksop rock band recently put pen to paper and signed with Sound House Records.

The hard-rock outfit have taken the music scene by storm with their original tracks, playing venues such as Corporation and O2 Academy in Sheffield.

The Lost Days have gone from strength to strength after releasing their debut EP Where We Began last year, reaching international airwaves with their single ‘Feed My Fire’ which was released in December.

Frontman Adam Leigh Methven said: “We are extremely happy that we have got together with Sound House Records.

“There are so many things we aim for and want to achieve and it never stops, we’re always looking at what’s next or how we can better ourselves.

“With Sound House Records on board, we can eliminate some of the struggles you get when you’re just starting out, leaving us to focus on the music.”

This summer The Lost Days are set to play Retford Fake Festival, Conisbrough Music Festival and, for the third year running, Langold Lake Festival.

Feed My Fire and EP Where We Began are available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play Music, Deezer, Amazon Music and all other online music retailers.

Keep up to date at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/thelostdaysuk