A special fundraising day in aid of Worksop charity HOPE is taking place at the Three Legged Stool pub in the town this weekend. The day will include talent hot spots, fun for children, craft fair and stalls, a barbecue and live music from local bands. The event is on Sunday, August 27,

If you would like a stall there on the day, contact Debbie at the pub on 01909 477528.