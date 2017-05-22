Worksop police officers commended for their bravery

Two police officers from Worksop have been commended for their bravery.

The bravery, professionalism and dedication of Nottinghamshire Police officers was recognised at a recent awards ceremony.

PC Julie Meaney is congratulated by Chief Superintendent Mark Holland

Officers serving in the Force’s Uniformed Operational Command and Public Protection departments were honoured during the ceremony held at Mansfield Town Football Club.

Among the officers commended for her life-saving actions was Worksop PC 2765 Julie Meaney.

In September 2016 she was called to an accident on High Hoe Road, Worksop.

On arrival she found that two cars had collided head-on as the result of one of the drivers suffering a cardiac arrest.

With the assistance of an off duty nurse she began CPR on the driver, continuing for 35 minutes and eventually restarting his heart. He was immediately taken to hospital and has since made a full recovery.

PC Meaney was commended for her actions in saving the man’s life.

Two incidents involving vulnerable victims highlighted Worksop PCSO 4776 Sharon Marsh’s dedication and commitment to her role.

The first involved a man suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome, learning difficulties, a personality disorder and drug abuse who had been abandoned to sleep rough by his family who feared for their safety due to his outbursts.

PCSO Marsh worked tirelessly to ensure partner agencies took responsibility and put safeguarding plans in place.

She also provided support to an elderly couple suffering from Alzheimer’s who have repeatedly been victims of rogue traders, distraction burglaries and other scams.

PCSO Marsh visits them on a regular basis and also maintains contact with their son.

She has arranged for assessments to be made by responsible agencies to ensure they are receiving the necessary support, encouraged neighbours to assist and protect the couple from future incidents and arranged for CCTV to be installed.

She was also instrumental in detaining a suspect for an attempted burglary at the address and her work has ensured that other individuals have been convicted for offences against the couple.

PCSO Marsh was commended for her compassion, tenacity, commitment and dedication in serving the local community.

The awards evening was held at Mansfield Town Football Club on May 10.

And it’s not too late for you to apply to become a Police Constable with Nottinghamshire Police.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Friday, May 26.

The Force wants to recruit talented people with a diverse range of skills and experience who are committed to making a difference to the communities that it serves.

From being the first person to respond to an incident to providing a reassuring visible presence in local communities; from supporting victims and witnesses to protecting people from violence; from investigating crime to supporting other officers in crowd control; from building relationships to arresting offenders, no two days are ever the same.

If you’re looking for a varied and exciting new career then this could be your opportunity.

Nottinghamshire’s Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “We have budgeted for 84 new police officers however we will be looking to increase that in the future.

“I want Nottinghamshire Police to be an employer of choice – I want to retain good people and attract new talent into the organisation.

“I very much want to ensure that this aspect of our organisational and operational effectiveness is promoted in a way which sees local jobs for local people and makes us better at both what we do and how we do it.

“I also want to make sure we are more representative of the communities we serve in 2017 and beyond.

“Recruiting from the widest pool of people will mean we recruit individuals who can speak other languages, understand other cultures and lifestyles and are willing to use those skills to the benefit of the community and the organisation.

“A more diverse workforce will build trust and confidence across communities, leading to sharing of information and closer working.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: “This recruitment drive is good news for the public and good news for Nottinghamshire Police.

“These new recruits will mean that there are more officers around to help keep our communities safe. They will mean that there are more officers on the beat and in our neighbourhoods, there will be more people to tackle crimes such as domestic abuse and serious sexual assault and more people available to focus on the challenges posed by those committing crime on-line.

“This recruitment drive also offers us an opportunity to increase the diversity across the police workforce.

“It’s really important in order to maintain public trust and confidence that the Force reflects the community it serves and I know that Nottinghamshire Police has made real, tangible efforts and progress in recent years, reaching out to those communities which are currently under-represented within the Force.

“But we need to do more and I’m pleased to see the Force renewing those efforts during this recruitment process.”

For more details on how to apply visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/pc-recruitment.