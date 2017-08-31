Worksop police motorcyclist will spend last duty leading Tour of Britain through town

A police motorcyclist will bow out from his 25-year post with the force on a high note after stepping up to lead the upcoming Tour of Britain through Worksop.

PC Kevin Harper will commandeer the first police motorcycle through the town during what will be his last escort duty, followed by a further 28 bikes leading cyclists from Mansfield to Newark.

The stage through Bassetlaw, which will take place next Wednesday September 6, will also see cyclists pass through Harworth, Bircotes and Retford.

Kevin said: “It’s going to be a very emotional day- the end of an era for me, really.

“Everyone is always a bit apprehensive before leading a tour.

“You don’t want to take a wrong turn and escort hundreds of cyclists into Morrison’s car park! But it’s really exciting.

“The Tour is such a big deal and I hope Worksop residents turn out to give us a wave and enjoy the spectacle.”

Kevin said he was “very proud” to be leading this leg of the Tour, which is passing through Worksop for the first time in its history.

“I was brought up in Worksop on Osberton Farm, attending Portland School,” he added.

“I worked in the mining industry before joining South Yorkshire Police in 1990.

“I have spent 25 years as a police motorcyclist and I am due to retire in the autumn, a few weeks after the Tour of Britain finishes.”

Kevin is no stranger to escort duties, having previously escorted the Queen, other members of the Royal Family and even the Prime Minister.

He has also escorted members of U2, the Rolling Stones and Fleetwood Mac, along with other cycle races during the 2012 Olympic Games.

Outside of escort duties, Kevin has worked in Pakistan, training motorway and highways police in Islamabad and Lahore .

He has also operated as a family liaison officer, dealing with recently bereaved families in the region.

Kevin has assisted more than 60 families who have lost loved ones through death on the roads.