Worksop pest targeted elderly residents and subjected them to ‘months of abuse’

A pest has been banned from an area Worksop after targeting a vulnerable elderly resident and subjecting them to “months of abuse”.

Nicola Smith, of No Fixed Address, was slapped an anti-social behaviour injuction at Mansfield County Court earlier this month, which forbids her from entering the Bracebridge area.

Bassetlaw District Council. in partnership with the police and A1 Housing, investigated reports the 34-year-old and some of her acquaintances assaulted, extorted money from and exploited an elderly resident over a period of five months.

They had also used the resident’s Bracebridge property to take substances believed to be psychoactive drugs.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “An elderly and vulnerable resident has been subjected to months of abuse at the hands of Smith and her friends.

“Thanks to this injunction we hope that the resident can now return to normal life.

“The Council will not stand by and watch targeted anti-social behaviour like this and will work with the police and other agencies to help residents in need.”

Don Spittlehouse, managing director at A1 Housing, said: “By working with the police and Bassetlaw District Council to secure this Injunction, we have now been able to protect a vulnerable resident from any further victimisation and distress.”

Under the terms of the Injunction, Smith must not enter or remain in an area of Bracebridge.

She is also not permitted to engage in conduct which causes or is capable of causing harassment, alarm or distress to a named resident or assault or threaten the named resident.

The injunction will remain in force until March 2018 and has a power of arrest attached to it should Smith breach three of the four conditions.

Smith was also ordered to pay court costs of £377.50.

Should a member of the public wish to report a suspected breach of the Injunction, please report this to Nottinghamshire Police on 101.