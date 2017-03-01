Worksop man stole from Wilkos to feed mamba habit

A Worksop man who had been dabbling in mamba stole batteries and washing powder, a court heard.

Keith Coward, 33, of Potter Street, admitted stealing £10 of goods from Wilkinsons, in the Priory Centre, on February 11.

The court heard he had two convictions for shop thefts on January 13, and February 1, this year.

David Verity, mitigating, said prior to those offences there had been a long gap in his offending.

The thefts had been commited in order to obtain money to buy the drug ‘mamba’, he said, during a period when Coward was struggling to find accomodation and claim benefits.

On Wednesday, magistrates in Mansfield gave him a six month community order, with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £10 compensation.