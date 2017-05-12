Worksop man Samuel relishing his Australian church mission

A young man from Worksop has been made leader of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints mission in Australia.

Samuel Gill, 19, a member of the Worksop ward of the church, initially travelled to Auckland in New Zealand last September to begin a two-year, voluntary mission for the church.

Samuel, who had just completed his A levels at the time, has put his university plans on hold until he has completed his mission.

And it is a task he is relishing.

He said: “Despite being only eight months into my mission, I know already that volunteering to serve a full-time mission is the best decision I have ever made.”

Following three weeks of training at the Missionary Training Centre in Auckland, Samuel flew on to Melbourne in Australia where he will now be based for the remainder of the two years.

A church spokesman said: “Missionaries are assigned to a particular region of the world but move around, when required, within that area. “

For the first few months Samuel worked in the Fairfield area of Melbourne and at present is based in the seaside town of Mornington, approximately 45 miles south of Melbourne.

He is currently serving as district leader for more than six other missionaries and is involved in their training and support.

The spokesman continued: “Every day is different for Samuel as he may spend time teaching people who are interested in learning more about the church, attending training meetings, helping local members or residents with household or gardening chores and participating in community events.”

On conclusion of his mission Samuel will return to the UK to study chemical engineering at The University of Sheffield.