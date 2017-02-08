Worksop man’s £200 cocaine would last him a fortnight

A Worksop man who was caught with £200 of cocaine told police it would last him a fortnight, a court heard.

Craig Anthony Hall, 35, of King Street, admitted possessing 4.22 grammes of the class A drug when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Wednesday.

He told police he bought the drug in Sheffield for £200 and it would last him two weeks, said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

David Verity, mitigating, said Hall had been taking cocaine “now and then”, but was completely drug-free now.

His last offence for drugs was 11 years ago, and he had since “managed to sort his life out in many ways,” added Mr Verity.

A charge of failing to surrender to the court was withdrawn, when the court heard he had been taken to hospital the night before after coughing up blood.

Hall was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.