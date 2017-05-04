Worksop man remanded in custody after grooming and indecent child photo charges

A Worksop man charged with grooming and making an indecent photo of a child has been remanded in custody after appearing in court.

Nigel Fairest, 69, of Church Street, Langold appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (May 2).

He has been charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 after grooming and causing or inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sex.

Fairest has also been charged with making an indecent photograph of a child.

He was remanded in custody until May 31 when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court.