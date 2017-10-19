Worksop man Daniel wins top railways award

A young man from Worksop has won a prestigious rail industry award.

Daniel Patterson, 21, from Worksop, has been awarded the Global Light Rail Employee of the Year Award for his work at Nottingham Express Transit (NET).

Daniel has worked at NET for nearly four years, following a two- week and qualified as a tram driver two years ago.

He went on to volunteer at Crich Tramway Village as a trainee conductor at the beginning of the 2016 season and after passing out as a conductor, continues to volunteer regularly, when not working.

Daniel said: “Senior management at Nottingham Trams approached me a few months ago and made me aware that they wanted to nominate me for the award.

“Last year I was a recipient of our Employee of the Month award, and was chosen as our Employee of the Year for 2016.

“It was off the back of this, and for the same reasons that they put me forward for this award.”

“I am absolutely overjoyed to be recognised by such a prestigious award as a stand out employee from our industry.

“It was a privilege to represent Nottingham Trams at the awards, and to take home such a fantastic award with them”.

Paul Robinson, NET’s director and general manager, added: “We’re incredibly proud of Daniel for winning this award amongst stiff competition from others working in the international light rail industry.

“It is fantastic recognition for the hard work and commitment he shows every day.

“His experience in our customer services team and now as a driver, has made him a real ‘people person’ and he always takes great care of anyone he comes into contact with on our system.”

Neil White, tramway operations manager at Crich Tramway Village, commented: “Daniel has proved to be a great asset from the moment he started with us.

“His enthusiasm and professional approach are a pleasure to behold, helping to inspire those around him to be likewise.

“I have high hopes Daniel will continue to progress with us at Crich and I look forward to seeing more of his good-humoured personality.”0