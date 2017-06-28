Worksop factory celebrate reaching staff milestone

A Worksop food manufacturer is celebrating the appointment of its 200th staff member.

Cerealto UK Ltd took ownership of the Worksop site in September 2015 and has transformed it into a food manufacturing site, with dedicated gluten-free snack production facilities and a high-tech, industry leading, research and development department.

Michael Harfleet, Chairman of Cerealto UK, said: “It’s with immense pride that we can announce our 200th member of staff has joined us in Worksop.

“At Cerealto, we’re committed to hiring local staff and supporting the local community.

“We are making a long-term commitment to the UK and in the coming months and years, we will be looking to increase the number of staff we hire to continue our commitment to the hard-working and talented communities in Worksop.

“I would also like to acknowledge the support and guidance we have received from the local council and enterprise groups supporting businesses in Bassetlaw.”

Cerealto is committed to supporting jobs in the local area, with more than 90 per cent of its employees living in and around Worksop.