Worksop drink driver flipped car

A Worksop man was twice over the drink drive limit when he hit a bollard outside Mansfield and flipped his car, a court heard.

Jason Dykes was knocked unconscious by the impact of the crash, on Budby Road, Cuckney, at 11.40pm, on August 4.

He was taken to hospital where a test revealed 169 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Dykes, 33, of Coniston Road, admitted driving while over the drink drive limit when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he was banned for two years for drink driving in 2005.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said: “He has a very limited recollection of the night in question due to the impact.

“He is struggling to recall the circumstances of why he drove that night.”

The scaffolder was fined £400, and was ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a £40 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 20 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 151 days if completed before December 2018.