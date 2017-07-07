Worksop dancer Amelia is living the professional dream

Worksop dancer Amelia Bartrum is joining the professional ranks this weekend as she performs with the English Youth Ballet.

Amelia, 16, who is a student at the Orchard School in Retford and a member of the Belvoir Dance Academy, is performing in Coppélia at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre.

The ballet will star international principal dancers like Samantha Camejo, Adele Robbins, Monica Tapiador, Amy Drew, Phillip Tunstall, Brenden Bratulic and Trevor Wood.

And Amelia, who has been dancing since she was four, is thrilled to join them in the cast.

She said: “This is been something I’ve been working towards for years, so to finally dance with professionals is a dream come true.

“It’s been a massive learning curve working with professionals but I’ve loved every minute of it.

Amelia was among nearly 250 hopefuls who attended auditions for the ballet back in March and found out on the day that she was one of just 70 who had been successful in making it into the cast.

She continued: “When I went to the auditions, I never really expected anything, so when they told me I was in the top six out of all the auditionees, I was stunned.

“I want to be a professional dancer, especially in ballet, so hopefully being in this production will be a really good stepping stone for me.

“I’m just loving being part of this, it’s amazing.”

Brenden Bratulic, one of the principal dancers in the show, said: “The young dancers are treated like professional dancers during rehearsals – we work them hard but the results are fantastic.

Coppelia follows the escapades of the dreamy Franz and how he comically falls in love with a beautiful, life-like doll.

The doll – Coppelia – is created by the eccentric, yet mysterious inventor, Dr Coppelius.

The hilarious plot thickens when Franz’s jealous lover, Swanhilda, takes her friends on an adventure to confront her rival.

Performances are tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) and tickets are available from the box office on 01780 766455 or online at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk