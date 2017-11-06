Worksop couple mark Bonfire Night anniversary watching fireworks from Britain’s tallest bedroom

The fifth of November was a night to remember for one Worksop couple who celebrated their anniversary by watching a stunning display of colourful fireworks from “Britain’s highest bedroom”.

Sarah and Jonathan Higginbottom enjoyed the “once in a lifetime” opportunity after winning a one night stay at the Shard, London with booking.com.

The display took "the couple's breath away".

This is the first time the “money can’t buy” experience on the Shard’s indoor panoramic viewing platform, said to be the “highest bedroom in the country”, has been available.

With bonfire night holding special significance for the couple – they got engaged on the November 5 2014, and then married on the same day last year – it was the perfect way for them to mark their first wedding anniversary on their favourite night of the year.

Sarah Higginbottom said: “When we first walked in, we were completely gob smacked.

“The view and the bedroom just took our breath away. We weren’t sure what to expect, but the night has exceeded all expectations.

Photo by David Lynch.

“The view is so stunning, we can’t get over it – it’s so clear you can see all the way to Wembley.

“Bonfire night is the most special night of the year for us, having got engaged on November 5, 2014 and then married on Bonfire night last year.

“To watch the fireworks together, from the highest point in Britain on our first anniversary, has been so special. We can’t think of a more amazing way to have spent that night.”

Jonathan Higgonbottom commented: “I’m not sure how I’ll ever top this anniversary, we’ve definitely peaked at year one.”

Pepijn Rijvers, chief marketing officer at Booking.com, said: “Life is all about great experiences, and what better way to make the experience of bonfire night a truly extraordinary one than by witnessing it from the top of the Shard.

“We were excited to be able to add this unique national landmark to the list for one special night, and to give someone such a memorable experience.”