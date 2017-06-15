Worksop College auction raises £4,700 for Bluebell Wood children’s hospice

A limited edition print and signed Yorkshire shirt from English Test team captain Joe Root are among items that went under the hammer at Worksop College to raise over £4,700 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

A charity auction organised by members of Portland House at Worksop College got off to a flying start thanks to donations from former pupil Joe and other highly sought after lots, including tickets to Trent Bridge, a champagne afternoon at Rudding Park and four rounds at Blankney Golf Club.

An impressive £4,702 was raised on the night by the Year 7 and 8 students, who have chosen Bluebell Wood, which supports children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions in North Anston, as their house charity.

Portland Housemaster, Reynald Guillaud, said: “Bluebell Wood was chosen by the Portland House children as they wanted to support a charity that would help children less fortunate than themselves. The auction was a real success and it was great to see local businesses donating items. Our youngest pupils certainly took things to a different level and their hard work and great organisation have definitely paid off.

Hannah Smith, Portland House Captain said: “Bluebell Wood is a worthy cause and when we do events for them, it teaches us to be grateful and humble.”

Melanie Rose, Community Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood: “It was great to go to the auction and see just how much effort had been put in by staff and pupils. It was a very exciting evening with parents bidding for the items along with their children. We’re so pleased that the Portland House students have chosen us as their house charity. Every penny raised helps our families to make special memories together and helps us provide a wide range of support including music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and much more.”

It costs more than £4 million to run Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, providing support both at the hospice and in the community.

To make a donation or find ideas for helping Bluebell Wood make more memories for the 250 children it cares for, please visit www.bluebellwood.org