Worksop churches welcome new Brazilian vicar Luiz

Two Worksop churches came together this month for the installation of their new vicar Luiz Lima by Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham Paul Williams.

Dozens of worshippers turned out to see Reverend Luiz, who is originally from Brazil, licenced as Vicar at the benefice of Christ Church in Worksop and St. Luke’ Church in Shireoaks.

Along with Bishop Paul Williams, the congregation included Archdeacon of Newark David Picken and Nottinghamshire County Councillor for Worksop North Sybil Fielding.

His predecessor, Revd Martyn Alvay, retired in March last year.

Luiz said: “I arrive at this post with great excitement and enthusiasm in the knowledge that there is a fantastic community in both churches.

“I am also encouraged by the kindness, warmth and vibrancy which is evident in the welcome I have received from so many in Worksop, Shireoaks and Rhodesia.

“I look forward to ministering among these communities and certainly hope that both the churches and I will get involved in their lives.

“We are blessed for having so many thriving schools nearby and for the kindness already shown.

“As such, Christ Church and St Luke’s will look to develop further the already existing links with the local schools, exploring how we can serve them better and welcome all families together in this exciting and new chapter of our churches’ lives.

“The first Sunday in post was a beautiful day with our services proving to be vibrant, well attended and full of amazing people.

“I want to welcome all in our communities to our churches and look forward to connecting and serving you all.”

Luiz formerly served as Curate at St Anne’s Church in Worksop and Norton Cuckney.

The 36-year-old is married to Jessica, with whom he has two children.

Outside of the church, Luizlikes photography, music and- inevitably - football.

The journey to becoming ordained all started in Brazil, where he grew up by the sea.

“I had the privilege to experience many years in a vibrant, growing church there,” said Luiz.

“This is where I became a Christian and was inspired by the lives of many faithful and also active Christian friends and family members.”

To celebrate, Christ Church will be holding an evening of music with vocalist Philippa Hannah on Friday, February 17.

For more information call 01909 530127.